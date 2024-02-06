Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,459 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetApp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $122,552,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.