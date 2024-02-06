Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 844 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.