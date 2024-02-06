Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

