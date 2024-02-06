Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 9,411 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Exelon by 1,558.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of EXC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

