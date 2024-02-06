Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

