Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

