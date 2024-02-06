Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

