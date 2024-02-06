Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

