Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $508.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.79 and its 200 day moving average is $449.19. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $510.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

