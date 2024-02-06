Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 278.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

