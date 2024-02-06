Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,664 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

