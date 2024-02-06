Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 153 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.6 %

HubSpot stock opened at $602.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $558.92 and a 200-day moving average of $512.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.32 and a 1 year high of $635.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

