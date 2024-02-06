Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,525 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

