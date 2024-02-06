Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,987 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 224.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

