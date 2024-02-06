Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,905 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

