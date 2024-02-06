Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 63 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $244.16. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average is $182.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

