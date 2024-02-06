Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 900 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.