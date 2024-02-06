Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 921 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.7 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

