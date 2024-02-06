Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,358,000 after purchasing an additional 397,432 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.10.

HSY stock opened at $196.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

