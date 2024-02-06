Barclays PLC Acquires 39,988 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 144.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $357,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.97. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

