Barclays PLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.45.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

