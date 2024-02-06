Barclays PLC Sells 25,007 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Science Applications International worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 84.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.