Barclays PLC Sells 32,809 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

