Barclays PLC Sells 5,224 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.