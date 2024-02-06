Bausch Health Companies Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

