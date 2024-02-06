Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 72.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.