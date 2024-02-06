biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,218 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in biote were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of biote by 156.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 644,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 355.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get biote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

biote Trading Up 2.8 %

BTMD opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. biote Corp. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Analysts forecast that biote Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About biote

(Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.