BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $80,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,856,929 shares in the company, valued at $360,798,353.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,990,070 shares of company stock valued at $58,338,825 over the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

