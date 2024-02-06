Boston Partners Acquires 2,008 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

