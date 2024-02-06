Boston Partners Acquires 37,246 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ero Copper were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ero Copper by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,785,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 31.4% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 356,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 19.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 240,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the second quarter worth about $25,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERO opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

