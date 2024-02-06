Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 424,740 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 424,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 245.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VET opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

