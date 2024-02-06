Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Photronics were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Photronics by 88.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Photronics

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.