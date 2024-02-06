Boston Partners Boosts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in KBR were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

