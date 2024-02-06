Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.