Boston Partners Buys 13,450 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ooma were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 146.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 29.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE:OOMA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 million, a P/E ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

