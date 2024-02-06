Boston Partners Grows Stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in IBEX were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Price Performance

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBEX

About IBEX

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.