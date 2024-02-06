Boston Partners Has $3.11 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,880,000 after purchasing an additional 72,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

