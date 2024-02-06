Boston Partners Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

