Boston Partners Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 73,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 2.1 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

