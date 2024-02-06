Boston Partners Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

