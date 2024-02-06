Boston Partners Has $3.52 Million Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Boston Partners increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 567,294 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 446,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.88%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

