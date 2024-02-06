Boston Partners Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kemper were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 53.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 302,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

