Boston Partners Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $1,261,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

