Boston Partners Invests $3.19 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,153,000 after buying an additional 128,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

