Boston Partners Lowers Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carriage Services were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

CSV opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.18 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

