Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

