Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 54,322.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $26.42.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

