Boston Partners Purchases 242,025 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,025 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vimeo were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vimeo by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 519,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vimeo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMEO opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $643.66 million, a P/E ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.99. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

