Boston Partners Purchases 36,313 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Boston Partners grew its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after buying an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,181,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,231,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,784 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INVA stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

