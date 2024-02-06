Boston Partners Sells 1,071 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $265.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.81 and its 200 day moving average is $232.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.